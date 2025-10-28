Border Patrol boss ordered to show up in court every day after tear gassing kids
- Greg Bovino, a senior Customs and Border Protection official in Chicago, has been ordered to appear in federal court daily following allegations that his agents violently detained protesters and indiscriminately used tear gas.
- Protesters accuse agents of repeatedly gassing residents, shooting chemical agents at close range, and threatening demonstrators, in violation of a judge’s restraining order.
- Specific incidents include agents allegedly gassing children near a Halloween parade and Bovino himself reportedly throwing a tear gas canister into a crowd during protests against immigration raids.
- Plaintiffs argue that federal agents are “inciting violence” and “regularly inflicting harm on civilians” under the guise of immigration enforcement, transforming Chicago into a “war zone.”
- Homeland Security officials defend the agents' actions, stating they were attacked by “rioters” and deployed riot weapons legally after warnings to disperse were ignored.