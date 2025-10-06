Moment Greta Thunberg welcomed to Greece after deportation of Gaza flotilla activists
- Greta Thunberg landed in Greece on Monday, 6 October, after being deported from Israel alongside 170 other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla.
- The 22-year-old Swedish climate activist was part of an international flotilla of 42 boats intercepted by Israel last week, which aimed to break the naval blockade of Gaza and deliver symbolic aid.
- Israel confirmed it deported the flotilla members to Greece and Slovakia after intercepting their attempt to reach the famine-stricken territory.
- Activists returning home have alleged abuse and humiliation by Israeli guards, claims which Israel's foreign ministry has dismissed as "complete lies", stating the only violent incident involved a "provocateur" biting a medical staff member.
