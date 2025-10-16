Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greta Thunberg claims she was ‘hit and kicked’ in Israeli custody

Greta Thunberg speaks out after Israel deport her
  • Swedish activist Greta Thunberg claims she was "hit and kicked" while in Israeli custody after being detained from a Gaza aid flotilla.
  • Thunberg alleges Israeli guards wrote offensive words and drew inappropriate images on her suitcase, and says she had to “beg” for water while in 40C heat.
  • She also claimed that guards threatened detainees with gas and regularly disturbed them during the night.
  • Thunberg was detained in early October along with other activists, including Nelson Mandela's grandson, after their flotilla attempted to deliver aid to Gaza, breaching Israel's naval blockade.
  • Israeli authorities have strongly denied Thunberg's allegations, labelling them "ludicrous and baseless" and stating her legal rights were upheld.
