Greta Thunberg arrested at Palestine Action hunger strike protest
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London at a demonstration supporting Palestine Action prisoners on hunger strike.
- Ms Thunberg was apprehended under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying a placard in support of Palestine Action, which is a proscribed organisation.
- The protest targeted Aspen Insurance, accused of providing services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems, where two other activists were arrested for criminal damage.
- Seven Palestine Action prisoners on hunger strike have been hospitalised since 2 November, with their health reportedly deteriorating.
- A legal firm representing the hunger strikers has sent a pre-action letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy, threatening legal action and requesting an urgent meeting, a claim the Ministry of Justice has refuted.