Greta Thunberg and climate activists dye Venice canal green in COP30 protest
- Greta Thunberg was banned from Venice after participating in a protest that saw the Grand Canal water turned green.
- The demonstration, organised by Extinction Rebellion, involved colouring water in canals, rivers, lakes, and fountains across 10 Italian cities.
- The 'Stop Ecocide' protest on Monday 24 November 2025 aimed to express dissatisfaction with COP30 agreements that did not include limits on fossil fuels.
- Thunberg and 35 other activists in Venice were each issued a €150 (£132) fine and a 48-hour ban from the city.
- Demonstrators in Venice wore red to highlight their concerns regarding the climate agreements.