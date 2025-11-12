Inside the world’s longest-running grey seal count on remote UK islands
- Work has begun on the Farne Islands to continue the world's longest-running grey seal population study, which commenced in 1952.
- The study, conducted off the Northumberland coast, monitors the number of grey seal pups born annually.
- Modern counting methods now involve drones, replacing the older, more intrusive practice of painting seals, which was also dangerous for rangers.
- The number of pups born on the islands has significantly increased from approximately 500 in 1952 to 3,624 in 2024, establishing it as one of England's largest grey seal colonies.
- This annual monitoring is vital for conservation efforts and understanding the species' resilience against environmental challenges such as rising temperatures.