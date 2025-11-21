Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grizzly bear attacks school group leaving two children seriously hurt

A Grizzly bear (file image)
A Grizzly bear (file image) (NPS)
  • A grizzly bear attacked a group of elementary schoolchildren and their teachers in Bella Coola, rural western Canada, leaving two seriously injured.
  • Seven other individuals received treatment at the scene, with one male teacher reportedly bearing the brunt of the injuries and one child requiring around 100 stitches.
  • A parent described her son as traumatised by the incident, fearing he might never play football again after feeling the bear's fur.
  • The aggressive bear responsible for the attack remains at large, prompting authorities to warn the public against hunting it.
  • The Nuxalk Nation has advised local residents to stay indoors, and the affected Acwsalcta School was closed following the incident.
