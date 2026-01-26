Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s Grok AI probed by EU over explicit image scandal

Public sceptical over new Grok safeguards as Ofcom launches investigation
  • The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, over its alleged production of explicit imagery, specifically involving the removal of clothing from images of women and children.
  • Announced by Irish MEP Regina Doherty, the probe will assess whether Elon Musk's social media platform X has met its obligations under EU digital legislation regarding risk mitigation, content governance, and fundamental rights protection.
  • The Commission had previously condemned the sharing of AI-generated images of undressed women and children on X as unlawful and appalling.
  • Musk's AI company, xAI, stated in mid-January that it had implemented changes to prevent Grok from generating images of real people in revealing clothing and had blocked users in certain jurisdictions.
  • Separately, Britain's media regulator Ofcom has also initiated its own investigation into X's compliance with the UK's Online Safety Act.
