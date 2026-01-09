Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Changes to Grok amid sex image scandal are ‘insulting’, says Downing Street

‘Abusive’ AI undressing trend is taking over X thanks to Elon Musk’s Grok, analysis reveals
  • Downing Street has criticised X's decision to restrict its "Grok" AI image tool, which generated sexualised images of women and children, to paying subscribers.
  • The Prime Minister's spokesman called the move "not a solution" and "insulting to victims", arguing it turns the creation of unlawful images into a "premium service".
  • Sir Keir Starmer previously suggested X could be blocked in the UK due to the generation of "unlawful" and "disgusting" images.
  • Ofcom is in "urgent contact" with X, with powers under the Online Safety Act potentially allowing for the site to be effectively banned in the UK.
  • Charities like Refuge and the Internet Watch Foundation condemned X's actions, with Refuge stating it represents the "monetisation of abuse" and IWF confirming criminal imagery of children.
