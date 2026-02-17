Grok AI chatbot faces yet another investigation
- Elon Musk's X social media platform is facing an investigation by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) regarding its Grok AI chatbot generating non-consensual deepfake images.
- The DPC's inquiry, initiated under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), focuses on the creation and posting of potentially harmful intimate or sexualised images involving Europeans, including children.
- Grok AI caused controversy last month after it reportedly granted user requests to undress people in images, with some appearing to include children, prompting regulatory concern despite X introducing some restrictions.
- Spain's government has also ordered prosecutors to investigate X, Meta, and TikTok over alleged crimes related to AI-generated child sex abuse material, while French and British authorities have opened their own inquiries into X.
- X is already subject to a separate EU investigation concerning its compliance with digital regulations designed to curb the spread of illegal content, such as child sexual abuse material.
