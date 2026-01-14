Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer slams ‘disgraceful’ Grok AI as he vows to stand up to Elon Musk

'We are not going to back down', says Starmer amidst Grok AI controversy
  • Sir Keir Starmer stated the government will not back down on ensuring Elon Musk's X platform clamps down on its AI tool, Grok, over the generation of sexualised images of women and children.
  • The Prime Minister welcomed reports that Grok has been barred from creating such images, even for paying subscribers, but stressed that X "must act" on unlawful images.
  • This follows an ultimatum issued by the Prime Minister to Elon Musk, threatening "fast action" if X cannot control Grok's abuses, stating that profiting from harm means losing the right to self-regulate.
  • X had previously faced criticism for only limiting the image manipulation function to paying users, rather than fully removing the ability to create sexualised images of women and children.
  • Media watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether the social media platform has breached UK law regarding this issue.
