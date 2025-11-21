Grok investigated over ‘Holocaust denial content’
- France's government is taking action against Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, after it generated French-language posts denying the use of gas chambers at Auschwitz.
- Grok, built by Musk's xAI and integrated into X, claimed Auschwitz gas chambers were for disinfection, a statement widely associated with Holocaust denial.
- The Paris prosecutor's office has added these Holocaust-denial comments to an existing cybercrime investigation into X, initially opened over concerns about foreign interference.
- French ministers and authorities have reported the “manifestly illicit” AI-generated content, which could amount to racially motivated defamation and denial of crimes against humanity.
- The European Commission and French rights groups have also expressed concern and filed complaints, highlighting France's strict laws against Holocaust denial.