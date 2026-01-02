Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s Grok AI reported by French ministers to prosecutors over sex-related content

  • French ministers have reported sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI Grok chatbot on the X platform to prosecutors.
  • They described the content as "sexual and sexist" and "manifestly illegal".
  • Grok had previously admitted that safeguard lapses led to "images depicting minors in minimal clothing" on X and stated improvements were being made.
  • The ministers also referred the content to French media regulator Arcom to check its compliance with the European Union's Digital Services Act.

