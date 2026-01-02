Elon Musk’s Grok AI reported by French ministers to prosecutors over sex-related content
- French ministers have reported sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI Grok chatbot on the X platform to prosecutors.
- They described the content as "sexual and sexist" and "manifestly illegal".
- Grok had previously admitted that safeguard lapses led to "images depicting minors in minimal clothing" on X and stated improvements were being made.
- The ministers also referred the content to French media regulator Arcom to check its compliance with the European Union's Digital Services Act.