Grooming gang inquiry faces months-long delays
- The long-awaited inquiry into grooming gangs faces significant delays and disarray, potentially not commencing until next year.
- Both initial contenders to chair the probe, former police officer Jim Gamble and Annie Hudson, have withdrawn, prompting an urgent search for new candidates.
- The victims liaison panel is divided, with four women resigning and demanding Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips' resignation, while five others insist she remains for their continued participation.
- Government sources indicate it could take months to appoint a suitable new chair, with ministers planning to re-engage with victims to understand their preferences.
- This turmoil coincides with a police watchdog report highlighting encouraging progress but also “significant challenges” in tackling child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs, particularly regarding data accuracy and co-ordination.