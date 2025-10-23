Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grooming gang survivors say Jess Phillips labelled their claims ‘untrue’

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Grooming gang inquiry will never be watered down, says Starmer
  • Four women from the national grooming gangs inquiry victims liaison panel have resigned and called for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to step down.
  • The women accused Ms Phillips of labelling some of their claims as "untrue" and attempting to broaden the inquiry's scope, which they believe downplays “the racial and religious motivations of our abuse”.
  • The inquiry faces further disruption as two candidates for chair, Annie Hudson and Jim Gamble, have withdrawn, with Mr Gamble citing a "lack of confidence" from some survivors due to his police background.
  • Despite the calls for her resignation, children's minister Josh MacAlister confirmed that Ms Phillips has the "full backing of the prime minister and home secretary" and will remain in her post.
  • The resigning survivors have set five conditions for their return, including Ms Phillips's resignation and the appointment of a former or sitting judge as chair.
