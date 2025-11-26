Why a far-right MEP has been slammed for his speech outside Auschwitz
- Far-right Polish politician Grzegorz Braun sparked outrage with an antisemitic speech outside Auschwitz, comparing Jewish people to Hannibal Lecter and stating "Poland is for the Poles".
- Braun's remarks were made while criticising a proposed Polish bill aimed at tackling antisemitism and supporting Jewish life, which he claimed would grant "special privileges" to Jewish citizens.
- Poland's Justice Minister, Waldemar Zurek, condemned Braun's comments as "shameful" and vowed to launch an investigation, stating such views would not be expressed with impunity.
- The European Jewish Association also denounced Braun's speech, highlighting his history of using his public platform to fuel hatred against Jews, particularly at the site of the Holocaust.
- Braun has a history of antisemitic actions, including previously alleging Nazi gas chambers at Auschwitz were "fake" and using a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles in the Polish parliament in 2023, leading to his immunity being stripped by the European Parliament.