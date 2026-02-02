Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GSK to cut roles in overhaul of R&D division

  • Drugs giant GSK is set to cut up to 350 research and development jobs across its operations in the UK and the US.
  • About 50 roles will be impacted at the group's main UK R&D hub in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, although the final number of jobs being impacted will be confirmed in the coming months.
  • These job reductions are part of an ongoing overhaul of GSK's R&D division, following the merger of its vaccines and speciality medicines operations and the spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, Haleon.
  • Despite the cuts, GSK states it is increasing its overall R&D investment, which rose by almost 90 per cent in recent years to £6.4 billion in 2024.
  • The announcement comes as new chief executive Luke Miels prepares to unveil the company's annual results this Wednesday, his first since taking the top job.
