Rare mosaic board game found in ancient Mayan city

  • Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a unique mosaic-style board game in the ancient Mayan city of Naachtun, Guatemala, providing new insights into ancient gaming practices.
  • The discovered game is identified as Patolli, an ancient ludo-like strategy board game played by Mesoamerican cultures, which typically involved an element of gambling.
  • The board, carved into the ground, is composed of small red mosaic tiles, likely sourced from broken ceramic vessels, with sections dated to the fourth century AD.
  • Estimated at 78cm wide and 110cm long, the board features 45 squares made from 478 tile sections, making it a singular example of a floor mosaic in the ancient world.
  • Researchers suggest the mosaic construction indicates the board was an original part of the architectural design.
