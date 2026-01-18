Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police storm maximum security prison to rescue guards held hostage

No injuries or fatalities were immediately reported following the police action
  • Guatemalan police stormed the Renovation maximum-security prison early on Sunday, freeing nine guards held hostage by inmates.
  • The dramatic intervention, which included shots being fired, saw officers regain control of the facility located 47 miles southwest of Guatemala City.
  • No injuries or fatalities were immediately reported following the police action.
  • The incident was part of a larger, coordinated uprising across three prisons, where a total of three dozen guards were seized by inmates.
  • Guatemala's Interior Ministry attributed the widespread unrest to a decision by prison administrators to revoke privileges from certain imprisoned gang leaders, asserting they do not negotiate with terrorists or organised crime.
