Murder investigation launched after boy stabbed to death in woods

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene [stock image]
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene [stock image] (PA)
  • A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in woodland near Stoke Park in Guildford.
  • Emergency services were called to the area off Lido Road at approximately 6.10pm on Monday.
  • The boy, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family has been informed.
  • Surrey Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity between 6pm and 6.20pm on Monday, 19 January.
  • A police cordon remains in place around the wooded area known as Peacock Wood and Wild Wood Adventure.
