Gut bacteria linked to coronary artery disease, research says

  • Researchers have established a link between specific gut bacteria species and coronary artery disease, the world's most common form of heart disease.
  • The study identified 15 microbial species associated with the disease, with seven being significantly more abundant and eight significantly depleted in affected individuals.
  • Coronary artery disease affects approximately 18 million Americans and 250 million people globally, causing nearly 20 million deaths each year.
  • The findings build on previous research, moving beyond simply identifying bacteria to understanding their functional role in the heart-gut connection.
  • The research suggests that some typically “friendly” gut bacteria, such as Lachnospiraceae, can have varying effects on health depending on the overall gut environment.
