Gwen Stefani under fire for promoting ‘anti-abortion’ prayer app
- Gwen Stefani is facing significant backlash for her latest partnership with the Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow, which she promoted for Advent and Christmas.
- The controversy stems from Hallow's CEO Alex Jones's 2023 statement affirming the company's 'proud and unequivocal' support for the 'pro-life stance' of the Church.
- Fans and celebrities, including Chrishell Stause, criticised Stefani, with many expressing disappointment and feeling betrayed, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community.
- This is not Stefani's first endorsement of Hallow, having previously partnered with the app during Lent and Christmas in 2024, which also sparked criticism.
- Hallow, known for celebrity partnerships, previously faced conservative Catholic criticism for partnering with pro-choice advocate Liam Neeson, a decision its CEO later called a 'mistake'.