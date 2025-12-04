Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know Tom Holland after multiple movies with him

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on whether she would return to the Marvel cinematic universe as Wanda

Gwyneth Paltrow was honored with the 20th annual Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala.

Robert Downey Jr. presented the award, playfully teasing Paltrow for her frequent confusion regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its actors.

Downey Jr. recounted an instance where Paltrow did not recognize Tom Holland, despite having worked with him in multiple films.

He praised Paltrow's work ethic, her entrepreneurial success with Goop, and her recent acting role in Marty Supreme.

Downey Jr. also commended Paltrow's conduct during her ski accident trial, highlighting her “moral strength” and resilience, before she delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

