The flu strain behind the ‘most severe outbreak in decades’
- Health experts are warning that the UK faces its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
- Hospital admissions for flu have surged by 56 per cent compared to last year, with rates seven times higher than in 2023, putting significant pressure on the NHS.
- The H3N2 strain has evolved with new mutations, and the flu season has started earlier, contributing to increased vulnerability and potentially reduced protection from previous immunity or vaccines.
- Individuals in high-risk groups, including the elderly, very young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions, are particularly susceptible to severe illness.
- Health officials strongly advise eligible people to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible, alongside practising good hygiene, to mitigate the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.