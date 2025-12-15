What is the H3N2 flu strain and what are the symptoms of it?
- Health experts are warning that the UK could face its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
- Hospital admissions for flu have already risen by 56 per cent compared to last year, with rates seven times higher than in 2023, and the peak is yet to come.
- The H3N2 strain, dominant in England, has evolved with new mutations, potentially leading to more severe illness, particularly for older people and those with underlying health conditions.
- Contributing factors to the expected surge include an earlier start to the flu season, reduced population immunity, and increased indoor mixing.
- Health officials are urging all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible, calling it the "best defence" against serious illness, alongside maintaining good hygiene.