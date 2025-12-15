Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is the H3N2 flu strain and what are the symptoms of it?

This season's flu vaccine may struggle against new H3N2 strain spreading worldwide
  • Health experts are warning that the UK could face its most severe flu outbreak in decades this winter, driven by the H3N2 strain.
  • Hospital admissions for flu have already risen by 56 per cent compared to last year, with rates seven times higher than in 2023, and the peak is yet to come.
  • The H3N2 strain, dominant in England, has evolved with new mutations, potentially leading to more severe illness, particularly for older people and those with underlying health conditions.
  • Contributing factors to the expected surge include an earlier start to the flu season, reduced population immunity, and increased indoor mixing.
  • Health officials are urging all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible, calling it the "best defence" against serious illness, alongside maintaining good hygiene.
