Asylum seeker released in error spotted in London area, police say

The arrest of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu (CPS/PA)
The arrest of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu (CPS/PA) (PA Wire)
  • An asylum seeker, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, was accidentally released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre.
  • Kebatu, an Ethiopian national, was last seen in the London area after boarding a train from Chelmsford, prompting an urgent police hunt involving Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police, and British Transport Police.
  • The accidental release occurred due to Kebatu being wrongly categorised as a prisoner due for licence release, leading to a prison officer being suspended and an investigation launched by Justice Secretary David Lammy.
  • The incident has drawn strong criticism from political figures, with Sir Keir Starmer calling it "totally unacceptable" and Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp demanding a public inquiry into the "staggering incompetence".
  • This event highlights a broader issue within the prison system, as 262 prisoners were released in error in England and Wales in the past year, a 128% increase, with HMP Chelmsford facing significant pressures and staff shortages.

