Wrong release of migrant sex offender shows justice system is ‘broken’, says minister
- Hadush Kebatu, a migrant sex offender, was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre.
- Kebatu, who had been jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, was apprehended in Finsbury Park after a two-day manhunt.
- Housing Secretary Steve Reed described the incident as a symptom of a "broken" criminal justice system, attributing issues to underfunding and staff reductions under the previous government.
- Justice Secretary David Lammy is expected to address MPs on the blunder and has indicated Kebatu's deportation should occur this week.
- The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, highlighted concerns about new visa rules impacting prison staffing and the need for robust checks - this follows a 128% increase in erroneous prisoner releases.