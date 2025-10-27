Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation to be launched into wrongful prison release of migrant sex offender

Lammy announces independent investigation into release of migrant sex offender
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy announced an independent investigation into the wrongful release of sex offender Hadush Kebatu from HMP Chelmsford.
  • Dame Lynne Owens, former deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, will lead the inquiry to establish facts and recommend measures to prevent similar errors.
  • Kebatu, an Ethiopian national jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, was mistakenly freed instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre for deportation.
  • Lammy revealed that releases in error have increased, averaging 17 per month between January and June 2024, up from 9 per month in 2023.
  • New measures will tighten release checks for foreign prisoners being deported, requiring the physical presence of a duty governor, while critics highlighted the "endemic problem" of such releases. Independent inquiry to be launched into how sex offender was mistakenly set free, says Lammy
