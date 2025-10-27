Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unusual Chinese delicacy under threat due to heatwave conditions

Hairy crab farmer Tie Dandan uses a net to display hairy crabs from a tank in Suzhou
Hairy crab farmer Tie Dandan uses a net to display hairy crabs from a tank in Suzhou (Reuters)
  • Chinese hairy crab farmers, such as Xie Dandan at Yangcheng lake, have experienced their most challenging period in the last three years due to extreme weather.
  • Unusually high temperatures and extended summers since 2022 have disrupted the crabs' breeding cycles and growth, leading to significant losses.
  • These conditions cause problems including slower growth, reduced water oxygen, increased bacteria, and crab deaths during molting.
  • Farmers have also contended with powerful typhoons, which caused further damage to their operations and infrastructure.
  • Despite expectations for a harvest similar to previous years, farmers express concern about the long-term viability of the industry if crabs cannot adapt to climate change.
