Badly behaved tourists face fines at Japanese ski resort after clashes with locals

People skiing and snowboarding at Hakuba Goryu ski resort in Nagano, Japan
People skiing and snowboarding at Hakuba Goryu ski resort in Nagano, Japan (Getty/iStock)
  • Hakuba village in Japan is set to introduce fines for disruptive tourist behaviour starting from 1 July 2026.
  • The new regulations will target actions such as graffiti, loud noises after 10 pm, launching fireworks at night, and smoking while walking.
  • Offenders who refuse an official order to cease disruptive behaviour could face fines of up to ¥50,000 (£237).
  • This move comes after a significant surge in tourism, with visitor numbers in Hakuba jumping from 330,000 in 2023 to nearly 2.71 million in 2024, leading to increased local complaints.
  • Hakuba joins approximately 20 other Japanese municipalities in implementing such rules, reflecting a growing national concern over overtourism and its impact on local communities.
