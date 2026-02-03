Actress calls out California Gov. Newsom for not staying true to his promise
- Halle Berry is still awaiting contact from California Gov. Gavin Newsom after criticizing his decision to veto the Menopause Care Equity Act.
- Berry publicly condemned Newsom in December for vetoing the bill, which aimed to increase healthcare coverage and education for women experiencing menopause symptoms.
- Newsom had previously told TMZ he was “reconciling” with Berry and would include the act in the next budget, but Berry stated she had not heard from him.
- The Oscar winner expressed her disappointment, stating it is “disturbing when people say they're going to do things and then they don't.”
- Berry, who is almost 60, explained her passion for women's health, viewing the fight for menopause care as a “formidable cause for my second act.”
