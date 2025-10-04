Hamas welcomes US peace plan for Gaza
- A new US-backed plan aims to end the war in Gaza, proposing an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of all remaining hostages by Hamas within 72 hours.
- Under the plan, Israel would free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees, with Israeli troops withdrawing from Gaza after Hamas disarms.
- Gaza would be placed under international governance, overseen by Donald Trump and Tony Blair, with an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats, and Hamas's military infrastructure dismantled.
- Hamas has expressed willingness to release hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians but requires further consultations on other aspects, notably disarming.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated readiness for the plan's first stage, focusing on hostage release, but insists on Hamas's disarmament, either diplomatically or militarily.