Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hamas welcomes US peace plan for Gaza

This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows a bulldozer digging amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)
This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows a bulldozer digging amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)
  • A new US-backed plan aims to end the war in Gaza, proposing an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of all remaining hostages by Hamas within 72 hours.
  • Under the plan, Israel would free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees, with Israeli troops withdrawing from Gaza after Hamas disarms.
  • Gaza would be placed under international governance, overseen by Donald Trump and Tony Blair, with an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats, and Hamas's military infrastructure dismantled.
  • Hamas has expressed willingness to release hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians but requires further consultations on other aspects, notably disarming.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated readiness for the plan's first stage, focusing on hostage release, but insists on Hamas's disarmament, either diplomatically or militarily.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in