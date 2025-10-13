Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hamas releases all 20 living hostages as Israel rewards Trump with ‘Medal of Honor’

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Knesset on the day he addresses it, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Knesset on the day he addresses it, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool (REUTERS)
  • Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages as part of a US-brokered ceasefire, which also saw Israel free over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and allow aid into Gaza.
  • The US President visited Israel to celebrate the agreement, declaring the two-year conflict in Gaza effectively over and heralding a new era of peace in the Middle East.
  • A summit co-chaired by the US President and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is underway in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, bringing together over 20 world leaders, including the Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President.
  • The US President was awarded Israel's "Presidential Medal of Honor" and Egypt's "Order of the Nile" for his pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire and supporting regional peace efforts.
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the exchange of hostages and prisoners, with humanitarian aid to Gaza now being scaled up.

