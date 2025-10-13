Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages as Trump heads to Israel

People react at ‘Hostages Square’ as they await the return of Israeli hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 13, 2025
People react at ‘Hostages Square’ as they await the return of Israeli hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 13, 2025 (REUTERS)
  • Hamas has released the first group of Israeli hostages, a crucial step in ending the two-year conflict in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
  • Israel's military confirmed receiving seven of the 20 surviving hostages, transferred out of Gaza by the Red Cross, with celebrations occurring in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square.
  • The agreement anticipates the release of the remaining 13 confirmed living hostages, 26 bodies, and two whose fate is unknown, alongside nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners.
  • The releases are a key component of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, concluded last week in Sharm el-Sheikh, where Donald Trump and other world leaders are set to meet.
  • The two-year conflict has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its population and causing a humanitarian crisis, while also reshaping the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.

