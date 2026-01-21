Former South Korean PM sentenced to 23 years in prison for role in rebellion
- A South Korean court ruled that the 2024 martial law imposition by then President Yoon Suk Yeol constituted an act of rebellion.
- Ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his involvement, becoming the first Yoon administration official convicted of rebellion charges.
- The court determined Yoon's martial law decree, which involved dispatching troops and police to Parliament, was a 'self-coup' intended to undermine the constitutional order.
- Han was convicted for playing a key role in legitimising the decree, falsifying the proclamation, destroying it, and lying under oath.
- This verdict is expected to precede rulings for Yoon, who faces multiple criminal trials, including rebellion charges, and has already received a five-year prison term for related offences.