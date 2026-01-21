Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former South Korean PM sentenced to 23 years in prison for role in rebellion

South Korea investigators arrive in new attempt to arrest President Yoon
  • A South Korean court ruled that the 2024 martial law imposition by then President Yoon Suk Yeol constituted an act of rebellion.
  • Ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his involvement, becoming the first Yoon administration official convicted of rebellion charges.
  • The court determined Yoon's martial law decree, which involved dispatching troops and police to Parliament, was a 'self-coup' intended to undermine the constitutional order.
  • Han was convicted for playing a key role in legitimising the decree, falsifying the proclamation, destroying it, and lying under oath.
  • This verdict is expected to precede rulings for Yoon, who faces multiple criminal trials, including rebellion charges, and has already received a five-year prison term for related offences.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in