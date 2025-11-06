Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Swastikas painted in human blood daubed across cars and buildings in Germany

Criminal experts measure swatsikas at a house in Hanau, Germany
Criminal experts measure swatsikas at a house in Hanau, Germany (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • German police have launched an investigation after nearly 50 cars, mailboxes and building facades in the central town of Hanau were defaced with swastikas.
  • The swastikas were reportedly painted using human blood, a fact confirmed by a special test on a reddish liquid found on a vandalised vehicle.
  • Authorities stated that the background to the incidents is completely unclear, with no indication of who is responsible or where the blood originated.
  • Police are investigating property damage and the use of symbols of unconstitutional organisations, as displaying Nazi emblems is illegal in Germany.
  • The town of Hanau was previously the site of a far-right terror attack in 2019, and Germany's political landscape has seen increased polarisation.
