Lebanon releases Muammar Gaddafi’s son after 10 years in detention
- Hannibal Gaddafi, son of Libya's late ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been released by Lebanese authorities after 10 years in detention.
- He was held over allegations of withholding information regarding the disappearance of Shi’ite cleric Moussa al-Sadr in 1978.
- His release followed a visit from a Libyan delegation to Beirut, which reportedly made progress in resolving his case.
- Lebanese judicial authorities lifted a travel ban and reduced his bail to 80 billion Lebanese pounds, equivalent to approximately £678,100.
- A Libyan delegation paid the bail on his behalf, clearing the final obstacles to his release.