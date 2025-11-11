Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lebanon releases Muammar Gaddafi’s son after 10 years in detention

Lebanese authorities release son of Muammar Gaddafi, ending 10-year detention
  • Hannibal Gaddafi, son of Libya's late ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been released by Lebanese authorities after 10 years in detention.
  • He was held over allegations of withholding information regarding the disappearance of Shi’ite cleric Moussa al-Sadr in 1978.
  • His release followed a visit from a Libyan delegation to Beirut, which reportedly made progress in resolving his case.
  • Lebanese judicial authorities lifted a travel ban and reduced his bail to 80 billion Lebanese pounds, equivalent to approximately £678,100.
  • A Libyan delegation paid the bail on his behalf, clearing the final obstacles to his release.
