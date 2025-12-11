Sir Hans Rausing appointed Knight Bachelor for extensive charitable work
- Sir Hans Rausing, the Tetra Pak heir and prominent philanthropist, was appointed a Knight Bachelor by the King at Windsor Castle for his services to the arts.
- He has contributed over £500m to more than 2,000 organisations across the UK through his extensive charitable work.
- Sir Hans co-founded the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust in 2014 with his late wife, Julia, whose vision he credits for the creation of their charitable foundation.
- The trust, now renamed the Julia Rausing Trust in her honour, has doubled its annual giving to £100m and provided a £150m donation to the National Gallery for a new modern art wing.
- Other notable individuals honoured at the investiture ceremonies included television presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (MBEs), and The Who frontman Sir Roger Daltrey (knighthood for services to charity and music).