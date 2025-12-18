Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nostalgic fast food chain quietly closing locations across the country

  • Hardee's, the American fast-food chain, has quietly closed several restaurant locations across the U.S. due to ongoing legal and financial turmoil affecting its franchise network.
  • Two Hardee's restaurants in Billings, Montana, operated by ARC Burger, the chain's largest franchisee, are among the recent closures.
  • ARC Burger is currently facing a lawsuit from Hardee's for approximately $6.5 million in unpaid royalties, marketing fees, and rent.
  • At least 15 additional Hardee's stores have ceased operations since early October across multiple U.S. states, including Minnesota, Illinois, and Georgia.
  • Another significant franchisee, Paradigm Investment Group, is suing Hardee's over disputed operational demands, which could lead to further restaurant closures if agreements are terminated.
