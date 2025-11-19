Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mother of teenager killed by US citizen ‘humbled’ after receiving MBE

  • Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Windsor Castle.
  • She received the honour from the Prince of Wales for her dedicated campaigning for road safety following her son's death in 2019.
  • Harry Dunn, 19, was killed by a US citizen who left the UK under diplomatic immunity, leading to a Transatlantic diplomatic row.
  • Ms Charles's activism prompted road safety improvements around US Air Force bases and led to amendments in diplomatic immunity laws.
  • She expressed feeling "honoured and humbled" by the award, stating her son would be "super proud", and pledged to continue supporting other families.
