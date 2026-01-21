Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry set to give evidence in his legal action against Daily Mail publisher

Harry was initially due to give evidence on Thursday (Jeff Moore/PA)
Harry was initially due to give evidence on Thursday (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Harry is scheduled to begin giving evidence in the High Court trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) on Wednesday, earlier than initially planned.
  • He, alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others, is suing ANL over allegations of unlawful information gathering, including phone tapping and blagging private records.
  • ANL strongly denies the claims, asserting they are 'threadbare', brought too late, and that their journalists sourced information legitimately.
  • Claimants' barrister David Sherborne stated that Harry feels he has endured a 'sustained campaign of attacks' for challenging ANL, leading to distress and paranoia.
  • The trial, which aims to uncover the truth and hold ANL accountable, is expected to conclude in March, with a written judgment to be issued at a later date.
