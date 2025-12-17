Arrest made in unsolved murder case 30 years after couple were shot dead
- An 86-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Harry and Megan Tooze, which occurred over 30 years ago.
- Harry, 64, and Megan Tooze, 67, were found dead with gunshot wounds in a cowshed at their farmhouse in Llanharry, near Cardiff, on 26 July 1993.
- South Wales Police launched a forensic review of the cold case in 2023, aiming to uncover new evidence.
- Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis stated that while the arrest is a significant development, inquiries are ongoing, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
- The couple's bodies were discovered after their daughter's regular phone call went unanswered, following reports of gunshots heard by neighbours earlier that day.