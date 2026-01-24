Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry and Meghan show support after Trump Nato remarks

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019 (PA Archive)
  • Donald Trump's remarks, claiming NATO troops "stayed a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan and that the US "never needed" its allies, have sparked controversy.
  • Prince Harry, a veteran of two tours in Afghanistan, sharply rebuked these comments, stating that the sacrifices of British soldiers "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."
  • The Duchess of Sussex publicly supported her husband by sharing a series of images on Instagram highlighting his extensive military service and his involvement with the Invictus Games.
  • Harry emphasised the significant human cost of the Afghanistan conflict, noting that 457 UK service personnel were killed and thousands of lives were changed forever.
  • Trump's statements have drawn widespread condemnation across the UK political spectrum, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling them "frankly appalling" and suggesting an apology.
