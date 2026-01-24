Harry and Meghan show support after Trump Nato remarks
- Donald Trump's remarks, claiming NATO troops "stayed a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan and that the US "never needed" its allies, have sparked controversy.
- Prince Harry, a veteran of two tours in Afghanistan, sharply rebuked these comments, stating that the sacrifices of British soldiers "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."
- The Duchess of Sussex publicly supported her husband by sharing a series of images on Instagram highlighting his extensive military service and his involvement with the Invictus Games.
- Harry emphasised the significant human cost of the Afghanistan conflict, noting that 457 UK service personnel were killed and thousands of lives were changed forever.
- Trump's statements have drawn widespread condemnation across the UK political spectrum, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling them "frankly appalling" and suggesting an apology.