18-year-old guilty of fatally stabbing Harry Pitman at NYE event

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed on December 31, 2023
Harry Pitman, 16, was killed on December 31, 2023 (Victoria Jones/PA)
  • Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, has been found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Harry Pitman.
  • The fatal stabbing occurred on Primrose Hill, north London, on New Year’s Eve 2023 during a fireworks event.
  • The incident began after Pitman, who was playfighting, accidentally bumped into one of Lloyd-Hall's friends, leading to a confrontation.
  • Mobile phone footage showed Lloyd-Hall lunging at Pitman with a dagger, causing a neck wound from which Pitman died shortly after.
  • Lloyd-Hall, who claimed he did not intend to kill Pitman, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on November 10.
