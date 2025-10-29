18-year-old guilty of fatally stabbing Harry Pitman at NYE event
- Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, has been found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Harry Pitman.
- The fatal stabbing occurred on Primrose Hill, north London, on New Year’s Eve 2023 during a fireworks event.
- The incident began after Pitman, who was playfighting, accidentally bumped into one of Lloyd-Hall's friends, leading to a confrontation.
- Mobile phone footage showed Lloyd-Hall lunging at Pitman with a dagger, causing a neck wound from which Pitman died shortly after.
- Lloyd-Hall, who claimed he did not intend to kill Pitman, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on November 10.