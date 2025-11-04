Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harvard explosion suspects arrested after ‘intentional’ blast at school

This photo provided by the Harvard University Police Department shows a person of interest in an explosion at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
This photo provided by the Harvard University Police Department shows a person of interest in an explosion at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 (Harvard University Police Department via AP)
  • Two men, Logan David Patterson, 18, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, have been arrested in connection with an explosion at Harvard Medical School.
  • The suspects were in the area to celebrate Halloween when they allegedly caused the blast early Saturday at the Goldenson Building, which houses neurobiology labs.
  • The pair allegedly lit a Roman candle outside before placing a cherry bomb inside a locker, causing the blast.
  • No one was injured, and officials confirmed there was no structural damage to the building or its equipment as the motive remained unclear.
  • Ted Docks, the FBI's special agent in charge, said, “Let me be clear: Setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared toward higher education is not some harmless college prank. It’s selfish, it’s short-sighted, and it’s a federal crime.”
