Volcano still having explosions one year after initial eruption

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
  • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano marked the first anniversary of its current eruption on December 23, with its 39th explosive episode.
  • The ongoing eruption has set multiple records, including the highest lava fountains, with recent footage showing plumes reaching 1,400 feet, exceeding the height of the Eiffel Tower.
  • The 39th episode lasted nearly six hours, producing an estimated 10 million cubic metres of lava, described by a USGS scientist as the "most amazing thing" in Hawaiian volcanism.
  • While the eruptions pose no immediate threat to residential areas, the continuous release of sulfur dioxide creates 'vog' (volcanic smog), which can cause respiratory problems downwind.
  • The Kilauea eruption has become a significant tourist attraction, drawing 157,000 visitors in November, a 43% increase from the previous year.
