Volcano still having explosions one year after initial eruption
- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano marked the first anniversary of its current eruption on December 23, with its 39th explosive episode.
- The ongoing eruption has set multiple records, including the highest lava fountains, with recent footage showing plumes reaching 1,400 feet, exceeding the height of the Eiffel Tower.
- The 39th episode lasted nearly six hours, producing an estimated 10 million cubic metres of lava, described by a USGS scientist as the "most amazing thing" in Hawaiian volcanism.
- While the eruptions pose no immediate threat to residential areas, the continuous release of sulfur dioxide creates 'vog' (volcanic smog), which can cause respiratory problems downwind.
- The Kilauea eruption has become a significant tourist attraction, drawing 157,000 visitors in November, a 43% increase from the previous year.