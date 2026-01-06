Hawaiian Airlines announces major plans to upgrade Airbus A330s
- Hawaiian Airlines has unveiled a five-year, $600 million investment plan to upgrade its services and infrastructure.
- The airline will introduce a new premium economy cabin and retrofit its long-haul Airbus A330-200 aircraft from 2028.
- Cabin enhancements include new first-class seats, a refreshed main cabin, Bluetooth-enabled entertainment, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and new carpets.
- Significant airport renovations are planned for Honolulu and other Hawaiian airports, featuring improved lobbies, gates, and a new 10,600-square-foot premium lounge in Honolulu.
- An updated app and website will launch this spring, offering enhanced travel planning and self-service features, with further integration expected upon joining the Oneworld alliance.