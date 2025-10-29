Small boat migrant threatened to ‘kill 500 people’ before fatally stabbing man
- Somali national Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 25 years, for the murder of a bank customer in Derby.
- Nur attacked Gurvinder Singh Johal with a kitchen knife at a Lloyds Bank branch in May, following the refusal of his asylum application.
- Prior to the killing, Nur had contacted a charity, threatening to "kill 500 people" and specifically mentioning targeting doctors, police, or Home Office staff.
- His asylum claim, made after arriving in the UK via a small boat, was rejected by the Home Office because he had arrived "voluntarily".
- The court heard that Nur had a history of offences, including assault and robbery, and was known to police in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.