Americans are struggling with healthcare costs just two months into 2026
- Health insurance premiums in the US are set to soar by an average of 114% after Congress failed to renew boosted premium tax credits from the pandemic era, which had previously lowered costs under the Affordable Care Act.
- The expiration of these enhanced credits on 31 December 2025 has left many Americans facing significant financial strain, with 66 per cent now more worried about affording medical coverage than groceries or utilities.
- Kate Bivona, a musician and teacher from Arizona, saw her monthly premium for a silver-tier plan jump from $118 to over $400, forcing her and her husband to downgrade to a bronze plan with an $18,000 deductible.
- Other extreme cases include a Maine woman whose premiums rose from $201 to $2,864, and a West Virginia couple whose monthly cost increased from $255 to $2,155, nearly tripling their mortgage.
- Suman Bhattacharyya, a journalist from Philadelphia, also faced a substantial increase for his gold-tier plan but managed to find an alternative plan to keep his premiums near his previous rate, highlighting the struggle to maintain adequate coverage.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks