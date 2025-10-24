Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bird flu threatens sub-Antarctic wildlife sanctuary

  • Hundreds of seal pups have been discovered dead on Heard Island in the sub-Antarctic, prompting an investigation by Australian scientists.
  • Scientists are determining if the virulent H5N1 bird flu strain, responsible for millions of deaths globally, is the cause, with samples sent for urgent testing.
  • Symptoms consistent with H5 bird flu on Heard Island are not unexpected, as the virus has already been detected on the nearby French Kerguelen and Crozet islands.
  • Heard Island would represent the farthest reach of the flu in the Antarctic, though Australia's agriculture ministry said it would not substantially increase the risk of spread to mainland Australia.
  • Ecologists on the island have raised concerns about the virus's potential spread to other species.
